| Would Be Bride Hangs Self Hours Before Marriage In Nizamabad

Would-be bride hangs self hours before marriage in Nizamabad

Ryagala Ravali (26) hanged herself at her residence in Navipet late on Saturday night. The wedding was scheduled at 12.15 p.m. on Sunday at a function hall in Nizamabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Representational Image

Nizamabad: In a tragic incident, a 26-year old woman died, allegedly by suicide, a few hours before her marriage on Saturday in Navipet area of the district. The police have booked a case against the bridegroom for abetment to suicide.

According to Navipet SI D Raja Reddy, the woman, Ragalla Ravali, who was supposed to get married on Sunday morning, was found hanging in the storeroom in her home by her father R Prabhakar in the wee hours of Saturday.

Prabhakar told the police that Ravali had spoken to the bridegroom, T Santosh, around 10.30 pm on Saturday night before going to sleep. However, she was found hanging in the morning.

Ravali’s parents in their complaint said Santosh was forcing their daughter to transfer her share of property in his name. They also said she was disturbed with the attitude of Santosh and that the last call was also about the property.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem to Government General Hospital, Nizamabad. A case of abetment to suicide was booked against Santosh. Further investigation is underway.