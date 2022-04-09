‘One station One Product’ stalls launched at Secunderabad, Kacheguda stations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:35 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: The novel initiative of “One station One Product” that is aimed at making the railway stations a sales and promotional hub for local products has been launched across six major stations over South Central Railway (SCR).

Encouraged by the response to the pilot project at a Station in Tirupati, it has now been launched for the first time at Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations in Hyderabad apart from Vijayawada, Guntur, and Aurangabad Stations. At Secunderabad railway station, Hyderabadi freshwater pearl jewellery and bangles are being sold while at Kacheguda station Pochampally handlooms and textiles have been put up for sale. Stalls are located in the prime passenger interface area for enhanced visibility.

Being a first-time initiative, it is being implemented for a duration of 30 days starting from Saturday. The project which is already under implementation at Tirupati has now been extended for another 30 days as well.

The “One station One Product” concept was announced in the union budget 2022-23. Under this, railway stations that witness huge footfalls are envisaged to act as marketing channels to promote the local products, thereby giving a major boost to the livelihood and welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers, and tribals, etc.

Accordingly, all the six Divisions of South Central Railway have identified one major station over their jurisdiction to implement this unique initiative. To execute the project, applications were called from locals, artisans, traders, etc interested in promoting local indigenous products.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (in-charge) said the local artisans will have a good opportunity to showcase their products and thereby expand the reach of their products. Railway stations are well suitable to promote indigenous products which are famous in the surrounding areas of the nominated stations, he added.