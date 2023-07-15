Operation Muskaan: Significant progress in combating child labour in Hanamkonda

Since its inception in 2015, the ongoing programme has successfully liberated 1,608 individuals from exploitative circumstances

05:43 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hanamkonda: Efforts to combat child labour and protect the rights of vulnerable children are being intensified as the child protection department, in collaboration with various government agencies including the police, launches ‘Operation Smile’ in January and ‘Operation Muskaan’ in July every year.

Operation Muskan, aimed at identifying missing children, child labourers, and those engaged in begging, is making significant progress in safeguarding their well-being and bringing smiles to their faces. Recent official statistics indicate a decline in the number of child labourers and street children, attributed to the district administration’s awareness programs and the growing consciousness among the public.

Since its inception in 2015, the ongoing programme has successfully liberated 1,608 individuals from exploitative circumstances. Police child and women safety wing has effectively employed the Darpan App to trace missing children. Among the freed child labourers, comprising 1,427 boys and 181 girls, the Operation Smile and Operation Muskaan initiatives have facilitated their reunion with their families. In response to this alarming issue, legal action has been taken against 58 individuals involved in employing underage children.

In order to bolster the Operation Muskan special drive, dedicated teams have been formed. The district has been divided into four divisions, namely Kazipet, Hanamkonda, Mamnoor and Parkal, to implement the program effectively. Each division constitutes a unit comprising one sub-inspector of police, one labour officer, one childline representative, and four constables, who collaboratively inspect the three subdivisions as a cohesive unit. Notably, children found begging at bus stands, and railway stations, and working in factories, grocery shops, hotels, and other commercial establishments are being identified and rescued. These children will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and subsequently reunited with their families. Legal action is being pursued against the proprietors responsible for employing underage workers.

“Operation Muskaan will continue until the end of this month as we diligently identify areas where children, who should be attending school, are instead engaged in labour. We have established specialized teams for this purpose. The children we identify will be safely returned to their parents. Additionally, we aim to provide ongoing support by monitoring their progress every three months, assessing their educational and financial needs, and extending necessary assistance,” stated District Welfare Officer Madurima.

DCPO P Santosh Kumar emphasized the scope of Operation Muskan, affirming its implementation across Hanamkonda, Kazipet, Parakal, and Mamunoor divisions within the district. Employers found to be employing individuals between the ages of 14 and 18 will face legal repercussions under the Child Labor Prohibition and Regulation, Juvenile Justice, and Minimum Wages Acts.

Under Operation Muskaan

In 2017, 110 children were rescued.

In 2018, 113 children were rescued.

In 2019, 211 children were rescued.

In 2020, no children were rescued.

In 2021, 228 children were rescued.

In 2022, 95 children were rescued.