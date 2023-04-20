Opinion: Cast the fishing net wide

Insurance, Incentivisation and Investment must form key aspects of policies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Fri - 21 April 23

By Dr Sonal Mobar Roy

Hyderabad: Parvathagiri in Warangal district of Telangana brusquely garnered a lot of attention recently due to its bumper fish cultivation. Fish farmers there generally cultivate catfish, rohu and tilapia which are quite popular in this region. The Ura pond in the locality suddenly brimmed with very large-sized fish which were difficult to catch with ordinary nets. The fish had grown really large in size in the past three years. A crane was used to bring fish to the shore to be transported in large tractor-trolleys. More than 20 tonnes of fish were caught and it was a sight to behold!

Fish cultivation or fish farming, as is commonly called, is either pisciculture or aquaculture in practice. In the former, it is only about culturing of fish (fish farming) to obtain fish and fish products as food while the latter is the process of breeding, rearing and harvesting of aquatic flora and fauna with commercial value in saltwater or freshwater, as the case may be. Over the past few years, fish cultivation has emerged as a basic source of livelihood, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalised populations.

Curbing Malnutrition

An iron fish experiment was carried out to address iron-deficiency anaemia in Cambodia. The same experiment was replicated in some pockets in India too. However, in India, the cast iron fish was customised to the shape of an iron ball or chilly as many vegetarians did not want to cook an iron fish. Iron-deficiency anaemia is a common problem, especially among tribal women, in India. As per NFHS-5 data, approximately 57.6% of tribal women suffer from anaemia and related issues. That also has further repercussions on their menstrual cycles and fertility leading to severe weakness and fatigue. The experiment did result in raising the haemoglobin levels of the participants of the experiment. It came across as an effective and sustainable solution for addressing iron deficiency anaemia in tribal communities.

Under the Poshan Abhiyaan too, women and adolescent girls are given iron and folic acid (IFA) tablets to curb anaemia. Eating fish can help curb malnutrition as it is a good source of proteins, vitamins and minerals. It is especially a good source of omega-3, fatty acids which are good for heart and brain. Though fish alone cannot curb malnutrition, adding it to one’s diet can be beneficial.

Cultural Heritage

Oudh or Awadh, a region in North India, now called Uttar Pradesh, has a rich cultural history. Fish, as a symbol, finds a special place in various contexts in Oudh’s culture and traditions. Almost all historical buildings, arches and gates display a pair of fish, intricately carved out with minute details. Fish motifs are believed to symbolise Nawab’s love of fishing in the Gomti River and his status as a patron of the arts. The famous Chikankari works display fish motifs and continue the legacy.

Fish play a significant role in Bengali weddings as well and are an indispensable part of their cultural tradition. It is considered a symbol of good luck, prosperity and fertility. A new ‘Bou’ enters the household after her wedding holding a live fish. The ritual is often tweaked for the vegetarian “Bou’ wherein she may enter holding a fish made of sweet meat. A few years ago, an indigenous tribal in Andaman shared that he had started cooking fish in mustard oil, salt and turmeric instead of the age-old practice of eating it raw. It was surely the impact of tourist influx and the urge to be recognised as ‘civilised’.

Pisciculture

India is the second largest fish-producing country in the world accounting for 7.56% of global production, with an annual production of around 13.7 million tonnes (mt) of fish. Aquaculture accounts for 65% of the total fish production in India. In recent years, the Central government has introduced several initiatives to promote and support fish farming such as the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), the Blue Revolution scheme and the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Fish culture is an important economic activity in India, providing employment and income to millions of people, especially in the rural and coastal areas. Many farmers follow a rich tradition of sustainable fish farming practices. Paddy-cum-fish cultivation is practised mainly by the Apatani tribe in Ziro Valley, a progressive agricultural community of Arunachal Pradesh, using nature-friendly and sustainable methods only. The terraced fields are landscaped on a slight incline so that the water runs into each field at a high end and out at a low end. Bamboo net traps are placed on bunds between two plots to restrict the movement of fish and fingerlings. Cage fish farming is being promoted extensively as it is easily adopted by tribal groups.

The 3 ‘I’ Model

Insurance, Incentivisation and Investment are important aspects that can be included in policies to support the fishermen in India. As fishing is an occupation that comes with high-risk factors, insurance policies may be designed to cover the losses, market fluctuations and accidents, especially for the fishermen community per se.

Incentivisation can be done by providing subsidies and financial assistance for adopting eco-friendly methods. Investment is crucial for the development of the fishing industry and the government and corporate sectors may invest in building infrastructure such as harbours, landing centres and cold storage facilities.

Investment in research and development to develop new technologies and techniques will improve the efficiency and sustainability of the fishing industry. Suitable training programmes and capacity-building workshops for fish farmers need to be conducted. Providing small ponds with fish and fish food will help the marginalised sections living in hamlets and thandas secure a better livelihood.

The indigenous knowledge of fish farming should be documented and disseminated. The nuances of farming systems, disease management and scientific fish farming techniques by the governments are sought. As per the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the fisheries sector has been recognised as the ‘Sunrise Sector’ with an annual growth of 10.87% since 2014-15. During 2021-22 (provisional), it saw record fish production of 161.87 lakh tonnes. Fish and aqua products can help generate more income and employment for those who are associated with this sector besides fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals through focused interventions.

