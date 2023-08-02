Opinion: Disconnected in digital era

Social media, despite its intention to connect people, can actually amplify feelings of loneliness and contribute to mental health issues when excessive time is spent using it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

By Toshet Sethi, Moitrayee Das

Loneliness, once considered an individual emotional state, has now transformed into a critical concern affecting individuals across diverse demographics, significantly intensified in the digital age.

Our emotional, physical and societal health are all significantly impacted by isolation. In fact, feeling alone and cut off from others increases the likelihood that someone may experience mental health problems later in life, and it can raise the chance of dying young to levels equivalent to daily cigarette use. Moreover, childhood loneliness and social isolation raise the risk of depression and anxiety, both now and in the future. Additionally, more than one in five people and one in three young adults in the United States suffer from a mental disorder (Murthy, 2023).

An Epidemic

According to Scientific American, loneliness was already viewed as an epidemic by experts before the Covid-19 pandemic pushed individuals into isolation and cut individuals apart from friends, coworkers and loved ones (Zarei, 2021).

However, understanding the intricate relationship between loneliness and mental health is crucial. It reveals valuable insights for effective interventions and support systems, recognising the profound psychological, emotional and cognitive effects of loneliness on individuals. By exploring this impact, we gain a deeper understanding of people’s challenges and discover strategies and resources to alleviate loneliness and promote positive mental health outcomes.

Social Isolation & Digital Age?

As social creatures, humans need a safe and secure social environment to exist. For emotional and physical health, satisfying social connections are crucial. Loneliness may result from an inadequate amount of social relationships. Loneliness has been viewed as a universal human experience since the dawn. Numerous mental health problems, including depression, alcoholism, child maltreatment, insomnia, personality disorders and Alzheimer’s disease, can be brought on by loneliness (Mushtaq et al, 2014).

While the “digital age” has given us more means to connect and communicate, it has also given rise to feelings of loneliness and isolation. Through the use of technology, we may digitally communicate with people, overcoming physical distance. Even when great distances separate us, it allows us to keep in touch with loved ones and preserve connections. On the other hand, being immersed in technology for an extended period might cause social isolation. We could feel alone and detached if the possibilities for meaningful connections are diminished (Vishesh, 2023).

Collett, a counselling psychologist in South Africa, mentions that many young people establish an online persona that they continually modify to fit the shifting demands of that environment while also comparing themselves to others. This causes self-doubt, insecurity and a decline in self-esteem (Beswick, 2022). On the other hand, it has been demonstrated in a research study that older persons who use email, social networking sites, videoconferencing and mobile instant messaging apps report higher self-rated health and experience less loneliness, chronic sickness and depressed symptoms (Balki et al, 2022).

Across Generations It’s important to note that loneliness is not solely tied to a specific generation. However, the impact of the digital age has brought both positive and negative effects on loneliness across all generations. The negative aspect emerges when technology replaces face-to-face interactions and hinders the development of in-person relationships.

In another online survey titled ‘Teens, Technology & Friendships,’ interesting findings emerged regarding the communication habits of teenagers. The survey revealed that a significant portion, approximately 55%, of teenagers engage in daily text messaging with their peers. On the other hand, an overwhelming majority, around 95%, of teenagers allocate at least some of their free time to spend in-person with friends, away from school. However, it’s worth noting that this pattern is not representative of the typical experience for most teenagers. Only a minority, approximately 25%, regularly engage in in-person outings with friends outside of school (Lenhart, 2020).

It is important to acknowledge that both online and offline interactions offer their own unique advantages. However, it is particularly crucial for teenagers and young individuals to be aware that as they become more immersed in social media and digital forms of communication, they should recognise that these platforms can never fully replace face-to-face interaction and should not solely depend on them. The release of hormones that reduce stress, promote happiness, improve overall well-being and foster optimism occurs exclusively during direct physical contact with others. Paradoxically, social media, despite its intention to connect people, can actually amplify feelings of loneliness, isolation, and contribute to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression when excessive time is spent using it.

Addressing Loneliness

Loneliness in the digital era is indeed a prevalent issue, and addressing it requires a thoughtful approach. Here are some key points that one should consider:

Encourage offline social activities: Although the digital realm offers numerous opportunities for connection, it’s essential to balance online interactions with offline social activities. Encourage individuals to participate in local community events, hobby groups or sports clubs to cultivate face-to-face interactions, as research indicates that in-person socialisation can be particularly effective in reducing loneliness (Cacioppo et al, 2010).

Promote meaningful online connections: Encourage individuals to engage in online activities that foster a sense of connection and belonging. This can involve participating in virtual interest groups, online support communities or social media platforms that emphasise authentic interactions. Research suggests that engaging in online social activities can reduce loneliness (Parks & Roberts, 1998; Ellison et al, 2007).

Facilitate digital literacy: Many individuals, especially older adults, may experience loneliness due to a lack of digital skills or discomfort with technology. Providing digital literacy programmes or workshops can help individuals overcome these barriers and enhance their ability to connect with others online (Cotten et al, 2013).

Foster empathy and emotional support: Encourage individuals to engage in empathetic and supportive online behaviours. Research has shown that expressing empathy and receiving emotional support online can mitigate feelings of loneliness (Reis et al, 2011). Encouraging positive online interactions and discouraging cyberbullying or trolling behaviour is crucial.

Mindful technology use: Help individuals develop healthy habits regarding their technology usage. This includes setting boundaries, such as designated screen-free times, to ensure a balance between online and offline experiences. Research has found that excessive use of social media can contribute to feelings of loneliness and social isolation (Primack et al, 2017).

Also Read Opinion: Teaching colonialism matters