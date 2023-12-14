Opinion: Prioritising people’s security

The conflict in Syria has led to one of the largest humanitarian crises of the 21st century, underscoring the need for ensuring the safety of individuals on a global scale

By Shehnaz N Chowdhury, Dr Karamala Areesh Kumar

As the intricate web of international relations grows, the global community faces the challenge of addressing the growing and diverse range of security concerns across the world. The traditional concept of security in international relations is state-centric and ignores the different dimensions of security such as individual, climate, energy and water security.

Modern Concern

The contribution of the Copenhagen School towards non-traditional security threats witnessed a paradigm shift in security studies. A modern concern of security includes threats to individuals and humans. The traditional focus on state security has evolved to encompass the well-being and safety of individuals as a central component of global stability. This shift in perspective is not only a moral imperative but also a pragmatic recognition of the interconnectedness of our world. The welfare and protection of individuals within a state or across borders are not only a moral imperative but also a critical determinant of global stability and progress.

Individual security, encompassing physical, economic and socio-cultural dimensions, plays a pivotal role in shaping the interactions between states and the international system at large. A secure populace is more likely to engage in productive activities, contribute to economic growth, and participate actively in civic and political processes. Conversely, insecurity can lead to social unrest, conflicts and mass displacement, not only jeopardizing domestic peace but also spilling over into neighbouring countries, amplifying regional tensions.

Moreover, displacement due to conflict, persecution or climate change has led to a global refugee crisis. The protection of displaced individuals and addressing the root causes of migration are central concerns in the contemporary international system.

International Arena

From a diplomatic standpoint, the status of individual security can either foster cooperation or provoke conflicts among states. States tend to prioritise the protection of their citizens and, when faced with threats to their people’s security, may resort to diplomatic negotiations, international treaties or military interventions. Furthermore, the way a state addresses the security concerns of its citizens can significantly affect its image and reputation in the international arena, influencing its relations with other nations and international organisations.

In the era of globalisation, individual security has become intertwined with transnational and non-traditional issues, such as terrorism, cybercrime, climate change and pandemics. These threats do not respect borders and have far-reaching implications for individual security worldwide. International organisations and states are also increasingly involved in humanitarian interventions to protect individuals in conflict zones or areas affected by natural disasters. These interventions underscore the importance of individual security in global politics.

Promoting individual security in the realm of international relations involves a range of programmes and treaties aimed at safeguarding the well-being, rights and safety of individuals. These initiatives are essential for fostering peace, stability and prosperity at both the national and international levels. The UDHR (Universal Declaration of Human Rights), adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, serves as a foundational document that articulates fundamental human rights. It provides a common standard of achievements for all peoples and nations, emphasising the importance of individual security by recognising the inherent dignity, equality and inalienable rights of every person.

In Times of Conflict

The Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols established the humanitarian rules of war, aiming to protect civilians, prisoners of war, and non-combatants during armed conflicts. These conventions emphasised the critical role of individual security and well-being even in times of conflict. Further, the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child outlined the rights of children to protection, education, health and well-being. It focused on the importance of safeguarding children’s security, development and participation in society.

In 2000, the UNSC adopted resolution number 1325, emphasising the role of women in peace and security efforts. It called for the participation of women in decision-making processes and the protection of women and girls during conflicts, acknowledging their unique security needs. Advocacy by International Labour Organization conventions addressed labour rights and standards to ensure decent work and economic security for individuals. These conventions covered areas such as occupational safety and health, fair wages, and social protection and encouraged the role of the industrial sector in ensuring individual security.

The Syrian refugee crisis serves as a compelling case study illustrating the rise in the importance of individual security in international relations. The conflict in Syria, which began in 2011, has led to one of the largest humanitarian crises of the 21st century, underscoring the necessity of prioritising the well-being and safety of individuals on a global scale. The Syrian conflict, characterised by violence, displacement and a complex array of actors, has resulted in the displacement of millions of Syrians both internally and externally. As a result, neighbouring countries and regions have experienced an influx of refugees seeking safety and security. This crisis vividly illustrates how individual security has risen in importance within the realm of international relations.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of individual security once again across the regions of the world. The food crisis in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the humanitarian crisis in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, displacement of peace during the Israel-Palestine conflict, and health and water crises in the African region are significant instances of lack of individual security. It stresses the need for collaborative efforts to protect and support individuals affected by conflicts, underscoring that individual security is a crucial determinant of global peace, stability and solidarity.