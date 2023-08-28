‘Opposition party leaders making baseless allegations to conceal their wrongdoings’

West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar pointed out that both Congress and BJP leaders have been involved in land grabbing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar addressing the party workers meeting in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has strongly refuted allegations levelled by Opposition party leaders, asserting that the allegations were just attempts to divert attention from their own fraudulent activities ahead of the general elections. He warned that these leaders should refrain from making baseless claims, lest they face retaliatory measures. He pointed out that both Congress and BJP leaders have been involved in land grabbing. He specifically noted that there have been instances of land occupation at Kakatiya University (KU) and encroachment by the BJP for the establishment of their party office.

Addressing a meeting of party members here on Monday, Vinay Bhaskar accused a Congress leader of profiting from the sale of alcohol during a state-wide prohibition period, as well as engaging in corrupt practices related to the Indiramma Housing scheme during the Congress administration. He urged the party activists to reject these corrupt leaders when they seek support during upcoming general elections. Recalling his tenure under the Congress rule, he said that he could only secure Rs.5 crore for his constituency. However, following the formation of Telangana State, he managed to secure Rs.50 crore for each division in his constituency. He further urged party members to meet the people and explain to them about the welfare and developmental projects to garner backing for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, BRS senior leader and former MP Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao expressed optimism about Vinay Bhaskar’s fifth-time victory in the MLA seat and the possibility of his ministerial appointment. He commended the state government’s effective efforts in enhancing irrigation through project construction and tank renovation, all under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. More than 100 Congress and BJP workers joined the BRS party.

The meeting, chaired by former KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, was attended by Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy, KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj, and other prominent leaders. With the participation of over 3,000 party activists, strategies were devised to conduct the election campaign through the appointment of various committees.