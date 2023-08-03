Osmania Hospital performs liver transplant on 6 year-old

Updated On - 06:08 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a proud achievement for government hospitals in Telangana, the transplant surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have saved the life of a 6 year-old child who was suffering from liver failure.

The child, hailing from Chellapur village, Vikarabad, successfully underwent paediatric living related liver transplant surgery at OGH, which would have cost upwards of Rs 30 lakh in a corporate hospital. The Telangana government is also providing lifelong free supply of drugs for the child under the Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

The child, Pravathapuram Sai Praneeth, received a small piece of liver (250 grams) from his father, Parvathapuram Chennaiah, who is a daily wager. The father and the son have recovered from their surgeries and were discharged on Thursday.

“The boy was struggling due to liver failure and his father was a match and donated a piece of liver. This is the first of its kind paediatric living related liver transplant taken-up in government hospitals in Telangana,” Dr Ch Madhusudan, Head, Gastroenterology and paediatric liver transplant specialist, OGH, said.

In the last year or so, after the launch of nearly eight modular operation theatres, the surgeons at OGH have been actively pursuing transplant surgeries. A total of 23 liver transplants, 620 kidney transplants and one transplant of pancreas have been successfully conducted at OGH. Out of the 620 kidney transplant surgeries, almost all of them are living related organ donations.

“We thank Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister, T Harish Rao for supporting the doctors at OGH. We must also thank Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) for donating Rs 5.5 crore liver transplant equipment,” OGH, Superintendent, Dr B Nagender said.