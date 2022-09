Osmania University exams on Friday postponed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:25 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

The rescheduled time table for all the postponed exams would be posted on the OU website www.osmania.ac.in in due course of time, the OU said in a press release.

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Thursday postponed all its examinations that were scheduled on Friday in view of Ganesh immersion procession.

The rescheduled time table for all the postponed exams would be posted on the OU website www.osmania.ac.in in due course of time, the OU said in a press release.

The other examinations which were scheduled from September 12 would be held as per the original schedule, it added.