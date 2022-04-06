Osmania University launches free shuttle service for girl hostelers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Osmania University (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Women boarders of the recently opened Centenary Women’s Hostel who had to trek long distances to reach the Colleges in the campus, can now heave a sigh of relief with the launch of a free campus bus shuttle service.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder on Wednesday launched the bus shuttle service facilitated by Vishwa Vishwani Educational Society, which provided two buses. The buses will ply on the select routes and ferry students.

It may be recalled that students were demanding such transportation facilities given the hardships they faced in reaching to their colleges from the hostel, particularly during the prevailing summer conditions.

“The shuttle service from Centenary Hostel for Girls to various departments will ease the transportation problem,” Prof. Ravinder said. OU Registrar, Prof. P. Laxminarayana thanked the donors Vishwa Vishwani for their help.