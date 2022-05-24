Osmania University to promote senior professors through CAS

Published Date - 06:59 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of State universities, senior professors’ promotion through Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) has been implemented by Osmania University.

The university on Tuesday issued orders to 26 professors, whose selection was based on the recommendations of the committee.

Professors having more than ten years of experience as a professor as well as proven research experience were recommended by the committee and approved by the Executive Committee in its meeting held on Monday.

Nine professors including Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana from the University Colleges of Engineering and Technology got promoted. Others included Prof. VV Basavarao, Prof. Kavita Waghray, Prof. Chinta Sailu, Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Prof. V Ramesh Kumar, Prof. M Kumar, Prof. V Bhikshma and Prof. A Krishnaiah. Four from Business Management department including Prof. R Nageshwar Rao, Prof. P Venkataya, Prof. K Jnana Chandrika and Prof. Mallikarjuna Reddy were also promoted.

Similarly, four from the Commerce department including Prof. Prashantha Atma, Prof. V Usha Kiran, Prof. D Chennappa and Prof. V Appa Rao have been promoted.

Likewise, Prof. E Suresh Kumar and Prof C. Murali Krishna of the English department, Prof. A Ramakrishna and Prof. T Mrinalini of Education department, Prof. R Limbadri of Public Administration department, Prof. V Nithyanand Rao of Telugu department, Prof. LB Laxmikant Rathod of Physical Education department, Prof. D Karunasagar of Physics department, Prof. S Jithender Kumar Naik of Zoology department were also among the promoted.

Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder handed over orders to the senior professors and congratulated them.

