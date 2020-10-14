OU colleges and departments to remain closed on Oct 14 and 15

By | City Bureau | Published: 2:17 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Wednesday said all colleges, departments and offices under university’s jurisdiction will remain closed on October 14 and 15.

The OU has issued a circular to this effect as per the State government order which declared holiday for all private and government offices on these two days due to incessant rain in the city.

