OU Inter-College Football tournament: Anwarul Uloom College emerge champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 10:20 PM

Anwarul Uloom College receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Anwarul Uloom College emerged champions in the Osmania University Inter-College Football tournament for Men, conducted at the Loyola Academy Football Ground, Alwal, on Friday.

In the final, Anwarul Uloom College defeated Bhavan’s College, Sainikpuri 4-2. For the winners, Abdul Raheem and Mohammed Yousuf scored two goals each.

Loyola Academy Degree and PG College and Lord’s Institution of Engineering and Technology took third and fourth places respectively.

Results: Final: Anwarul Uloom College 4 bt Bhavan’s College, Sainikpuri 2;

Semifinals: Anwarul Uloom College 5 bt Loyola Academy Degree and PG College 4;

Bhavan’s College, Sainikpuri 1 bt Lord’s Institution of Engineering & Technology 0.