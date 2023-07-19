OU students protest demanding postponement of PG semester exams

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Demanding postponement of the PG end-semester examinations commencing July 28, Osmania University students held a protest on the campus here on Wednesday. Protesting students lamented that classes were not conducted regularly and syllabus was not completed.

Pointing to UGC rules of 120 days per semester, the students claimed that the university was conducting the exams within two months into the semester. The students’ attempt to reach the VC’s chamber was foiled by the security. Due to this they boycotted the internal exams that commenced Wednesday and continued protest in the rain.

On the other hand, OU authorities rejected the students’ claim of non-completion of the syllabus and said the almanac was issued in the month of May. They decided not to postpone exams in order to get back to the normal academic calendar.

“In order to get back to the normal academic calendar that was earlier disrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic, the university has conducted additional hours of classwork and completed the syllabus as per the almanac. This time, the university plans to start both first and second year PG classes from September 1. Students are protesting as they have to vacate the hostel after completion of the exams, which they are not intending to,” a senior official said.