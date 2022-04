OU tennis team thrashes Jadavpur University at Khelo India University Games

Osmania University women tennis team at the Khelo India University Games.

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) women’s tennis team crushed Jadavpur University (JU) 3-0 in the second round of the Khelo India University Games held at the Jain University Sports School, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Captain Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty of OU thrashed Madhurima Mazumdar of JU 6-0, 6-1 while Sama Satwika blanked Mahima Kumar 6-0, 6-0 to put their side in the lead.

Later, OU doubles pair Avishka Gupta and Pavani Pathak downed Mahima Kumar and Madhurima Mazumdar 6-2, 6-0 to guide their side to victory.

Results(2nd Round): Singles: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (OU) bt Madhurima Mazumdar (JU) 6-0, 6-1, Sama Satwika (OU) bt Mahima Kumar (JU) 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Avishka Gupta/Pavani Pathak (OU) bt Mahima Kumar/Madhurima Mazumdar (JU) 6-2, 6-0.

