Over 25.59 lakh apply for LRS

Hyderabad: A whopping 25.59 lakh applications were filed under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) 2020 as the deadline for filing applications elapsed on October 31. In a tremendous response to the scheme, 30,717 applications were filed till midnight on the last day.

Among the 25.59 lakh applications, 10.83 lakh applications were filed from Gram Panchayats, 10.60 lakh from municipalities and 4.16 lakh applications from municipal corporations across the State.

Among the municipal corporations, after Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), received 1,06,891 applications, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation received 1,01,033 applications followed by Khammam Municipal Corporation which received 51,395 applications.

With the deadline elapsing, the focus will be now on processing the applications which is to be done in different stages, including technical scrutiny, field verification and fee payment. After these parameters are checked, proceedings will be issued for the applications.

The last date for filing applications earlier was October 15 but considering appeals from people and elected public representatives and recent heavy rains, disruptions in internet services and power supply at several locations, the State government had extended the deadline to October 31.

With an objective of bringing unplanned, unapproved and unauthorised layouts into the fold of planned, sustainable development and to provide basic facilities in these areas, the State government had issued the Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020 on August 31 introducing a Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

Under these rules, applications for regularization of plots and layouts were filed either online or at Mee Seva centres.

