Over 40,000 apply for 5,204 nurse posts in Telangana

Instead of written examination, the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board will conduct an online Computer Based Test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 40,936 eligible applicants have applied for the 5,204 posts of nurses that were notified by the Telangana government last December.

Instead of written examination, the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), which is recruiting the posts of nurses, will conduct an online Computer Based Test (CBT) and the dates will be notified shortly.

In addition to Hyderabad, the online examination for recruitment will be held in other urban centres including Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad. It will be held in English and the.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao at a review meeting on Tuesday urged senior health officials involved in the recruitment of nurses, to ensure the entire recruitment is taken-up in a transparent and efficient manner.

The Staff Nurse posts notified by the MHSRB include 3,823 posts under Director of Medical Education/ Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 757 in Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), 81 in MNJ Cancer Hospital, eight in Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, 127 in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, 197 in Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, 74 in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and 13 in Telangana Residential Education Institutional Society.

