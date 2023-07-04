Over 5 lakh passengers choose Hyderabad Metro as preferred travel mode

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has achieved a remarkable milestone with its ridership reaching an unprecedented 5.10 lakh on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Expressing his gratitude to the HMR passengers for their role in achieving this significant milestone, KVB Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of L&TMRHL (Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited), remarked, “It is a momentous occasion for us indeed, and we dedicate this success to our valued commuters who has shown their solidarity by choosing HMR as their preferred travel partner. Covid-19 had taken a negative toll on our business, but through the consistent efforts and hard work by our respective teams, today we could taste this success.”

He further acknowledged the continuous cooperation and support received from the Government of Telangana and the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. Reddy said these partnerships have played a crucial role in enabling the provision of a viable and reliable urban mass rapid transit system for the people of Hyderabad.