LTMRHL Nomination Shortlisted for Prestigious UITP Award

LTMRHL nomination was shortlisted as one of the finalists at UITP Global Public Transport Summit organized from June 4 to 7 in Spain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) nomination submitted on ‘Elevating Multimodal Transit Experience in Hyderabad, India’ for International Association of Public Transport (UITP) awards-2023 was shortlisted as one of the finalists at UITP Global Public Transport Summit organized from June 4 to 7 in Barcelona, Spain.

LTMRHL’s nomination was shortlisted as one of the finalists, among 500 nominations, under multimodal integration category after fulfilling the criteria pertaining to a policy, or an initiative, which significantly strengthened multimodal integration at the urban transport system level, resulting in improvement in access to mobility transport solutions for passengers, a press release said.

KVB. Reddy, MD & CEO, LTMRHL, said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us that our nomination was shortlisted as one of the finalists. We thank the Association for recognising our efforts in offering Hyderabad and our passengers an eco-friendly mode of transport. Hyderabad Metro Rail continues to prioritise the needs of passengers and remains dedicated to providing safe, and efficient transportation solutions.”