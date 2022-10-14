Paddy harvest over 9 lakh metric tonnes expected in Siddipet: Addl Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Additional Collector Siddipet P Srinivas Reddy reviewing about paddy procurement arrangements with officials in Sididpet on Friday.

Siddipet: Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy asked the officials to make arrangements to open 411 paddy procurement centres across the district to purchase the paddy produced during Vaanakalam season.

Reviewing the arrangements with the staff of Agriculture, Marketing, Civil Supplies, IKP, PACS, and other departments concerned in Siddipet on Friday, the Additional Collector said that they were expecting the farmers to bring a little over 5 lakh metric tonnes to procurement centres.

Srinivas Reddy said that the farmers in the district had cultivated paddy on 3.61 lakh acres this year. Though they were expecting 9.13 lakh metric tonnes of paddy harvest, Reddy said that the farmers will sell a good share of it in the open market besides keeping it for their consumption and seed purposes. He has directed them to keep the tarpaulins, moisture machines, weighing machines, paddy cleaners, and gunny bags ready for procurement.