Padma Shri awardee Ramachandraiah not invited for Medaram Jatara

For the past several decades, it was customary for Medaram Jatara organisers to officially invite Ramachandraiah to the biennial jatara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Sakini Ramachandraiah.

Kothagudem: The State government has ignored Padma Shri awardee and dhol player Sakini Ramachandraiah, the only koya artist who could narrate the legend of Sammakka Saralamma.

For the past several decades, it was customary for Medaram Jatara organisers to officially invite Ramachandraiah to the biennial jatara. But this time, no such invitation was extended to him much to his disappointment. Ramachandraiah’s son Sakini Babu Rao informed the media that his father was always invited to the jatara before he was bestowed with Padma Shri honour. He said he was not aware of the reason why his father was not invited to the jatara this time.