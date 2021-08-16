Pallavi Aware Int’l School celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day

Students of pre-primary and primary had dressed up for a fancy dress show, dressing up as the great leaders and heroes of Indian National.

Pallavi Aware International School, Saroornagar organised a virtual assembly to mark the 75th Independence Day. The event began with the hoisting of the national flag by director Anita Reddy and principal Sudeshna Mairal.

This was followed by a singing concert by students of pre-primary. The students then displayed their artistic talents by displaying drawings, paintings, and sketches they had made portraying their hopes and dreams for the future of India.

Speeches were given in various languages, showing off the multi-lingual beauty of India. Monologues of freedom fighters were enacted by the students from nursery to class X. A play was performed by the high school students on the idea of freedom, emphasizing the many social problems that still exist in India and encouraging the audience to take a stance against them.

