State capital endures high temperatures

The IMD-Hyderabad has forecast rain across all six zones of the city on June 1 and 2, predicting light to moderate showers or thunderstorms and cloudy skies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: High temperatures and humid weather gripped the city on Wednesday, with all areas recording temperatures between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius. The city’s maximum temperature was around 40 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 38 per cent.

According to data from the Telangana State Planning and Development Society until 4 pm, Saroornagar, Serilingampally, and Shaikpet recorded 43 degrees Celsius, while Musheerabad and Uppal reported 42.9 degrees Celsius and 42. degree Celsius, respectively.

The IMD-Hyderabad has forecast rain across all six zones of the city on June 1 and 2, predicting light to moderate showers or thunderstorms and cloudy skies.

The temperature in the city is expected to drop to 36 degrees Celsius on Friday, although Thursday may see temperatures ranging from 41 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius.

Mercury sizzle at 46°C in Mancherial:

In Telangana, Kasipet in Mancherial exceeded the 46-degree mark, recording 46.4 degrees Celsius. Other areas, including Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, and Adilabad, saw temperatures above 45°C.

Amrabad in Nagarkurnool recorded a lower temperature at 34.8°C. While temperatures are going to remain sweltering on Thursday, a yellow alert has been issued across the State for Friday and Saturday, indicating moderate rainfall.

“Isolated places in various districts, including Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal, are very likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/h),” stated the release from India Meteorological Department- Hyderabad.