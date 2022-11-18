Keep electrical problems at bay during winter

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Winter is here, and what you don’t realize is you can be using more electricity than usual. And whether it is bad wiring, a damaged appliance, or a power surge, electrical problems can happen at any point in time. So it’s always a good idea to increase your understanding of handling them.

With all the appliances usage, there is a good possibility you could encounter electrical issues. But, do remember, while there may be a list of common electrical issues, there are also solutions to make your home stay safe this winter.

The funny part about all electrical issues is they can happen at any time, and the good news is they can be prevented too with the right care and practices.

Here are common electrical issues that can pop up this winter:

Flickering Lights:

If the light bulb is not tightly screwed, it may cause the light to flicker untimely. If it’s not the case, try replacing the bulb with a new one. It can also be caused by a bad connection. In the process don’t forget to contact the licensed electrician.

Another cause could be due to burnt-out light bulbs. It happens when the power company delivers more power than usual, which causes damaged wiring. Remove the wires immediately.

Electrical Outlets:

When an outlet at home gets too hot, it tends to melt the protective coating available on the wires. So a sparking outlet can be a sign of a bigger electrical problem than usual. In this case, an outlet should be treated by an electrician immediately, as it is capable of starting an electrical fire at home.

Frayed Wires:

During winter make sure to keep a check on damaged, frayed, and exposed wires, as they are capable of putting you at risk of electrocution. And for the home under risk of catching an electrical fire.

One should always keep looking for any patches of exposed wire, cuts, stains, or a burning smell, which indicates damaged wiring. If you come across any of these situations, calling an electrician is the best idea.



Putrid Odours:

The foul odour of burnt wire is always strong and you might smell it way before. When the wiring is burnt it can produce a buzzing sound. And once you hear a buzzing sound from any of your outlets, do call an electrician immediately.

Be alert about the issues of electricity usage and stay safe. And calling in an electrician in case of unknown issues is the safe bet.