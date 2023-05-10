Paramedical student found dead in Adilabad

The Paramedical student had gone missing from his home on Tuesday morning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

File Photo

Adilabad: A youngster was found dead in the waters of the Matthadivagu irrigation project on Wednesday after he left his home on Tuesday, reportedly upset over his parents reprimanding him for his boozing habits.

The youngster, Ippa Akshay, 20, was a native of Waddadi village. Thamsi Sub-Inspector Lal Singh Naik said the body of Akshay, a student of a paramedical course, was found floating in the Matthadivagu project waters on the outskirts of the village. He had gone missing from his home on Tuesday morning.

A case was booked based on a complaint lodged by Akshay’s father Bhumanna.

