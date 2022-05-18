Parthasaradhi Reddy, Ravichandra, Damodar Rao are TRS candidates to Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: Hetero Group chairman and managing director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, businessman-turned-politician Vaddiraju Ravichandra (alias Gayatri Ravi) and Telangana Publications Private Limited chairman and managing director D Damodar Rao, will be the TRS party candidates to three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the State.

TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao finalised the names here on Wednesday, and congratulated the candidates. All three candidates have been informed about their selection and were asked to file their nominations at the earliest.

Parthasaradhi Reddy played a key role in nurturing the Hetero Group to emerge as the largest closely held pharmaceutical company in India and also a world leader in production of anti-retroviral drugs. Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra is a granite businessman-turned-politician who contested the Assembly polls unsuccessfully in 2018 from Warangal Urban. Later, he joined TRS and has been working for the party.

D Damodar Rao is a law graduate and has been the member of TRS party right from its launch. He worked as the party secretary (finance) and closely with K Chandrashekhar Rao. He went on to become the chairman and managing director of Telangana Publications Private Limited which publishes Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today newspapers in the State.

Khammam: TRS leader and Telangana Granite Quarry Owners Association president Vaddiraju Ravichandra also known as Gayathri Ravi has been selected as the TRS candidate for Rajya Sabha (RS) elections. The 58 year old businessman turned politician hails from Inugurthy village in Kesamudram mandal in Mahabubabad district and settled in Khammam. He is also the honorary president of Telangana Munnuru Kapu All Association JAC and National union of Backward Castes.

He joined the TRS in April 2019 after unsuccessfully contesting on Congress ticket from Warangal East Assembly constituency in 2018. Besides being a businessman he was also known for his philanthropic activities.

