Parties step up campaigning in Adilabad

The BRS fielded former Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, while the candidates of the BJP and Congress are Godam Nagesh and Athram Suguna.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 16 April 2024, 06:39 PM

Adilabad: The BRS, BJP and Congress have intensified their campaigns in the Adilabad Parliament constituency with the Lok Sabha polls drawing nearer.

All three parties have intensified campaigning with leaders touring rural and urban parts undeterred by the scorching heat.

Boath MLA Anil Jadhav, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi and MLC Dande Vittal among others are campaigning for Sakku, while BJP MLAs Payal Shankar, A Maheshwar Reddy, Ramarao Patel and Dr Harish Rao along with other district leaders are conducting booth-level meetings in several parts of Adilabad Parliament segment, which includes the seven Assembly constituencies of Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Asifabad and Sirpur (T).

In-charge minister Seethakka and Khanapur legislator Vedma Bojju are campaigning for Congress candidate Suguna, a teacher-turned politician. Seethakka toured different villages in Asifabad district and danced to folk songs of tribals to draw attention of the public recently.

Meanwhile, former Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, who expected a ticket from the BJP, is staying away from the party’s campaign. He is reportedly miffed over denial of the ticket, but is attending programmes of the party organised in Hyderabad. Whether his non-cooperation will affect the BJP’s prospects remains to be seen.