PartyNite Metaverse and ARC forge sustainable collaboration with ARCade Island

Gamitronics, a pioneering force in the field of VR/AR, gaming and Metaverse announced its collaboration with ARC, a leading advocate for sustainability education.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: Gamitronics, a pioneering force in the field of VR/AR, gaming and Metaverse announced its collaboration with ARC, a leading advocate for sustainability education. They are shaping the future of education and sustainability through their innovative project, ARCade Island on Gamitronics’s Partynite Metaverse.

“The creation of ARCade Island represents a huge shift in how we approach education, sustainability, and interactive learning, especially at the school level. This innovative project holds the promise of not only enhancing the educational landscape but also inspiring future generations to become champions of sustainability,” said Rajat Ojha, CEO of Gamitronics.

One of the unique aspects of this collaboration is the seamless integration with ARC’s published books. Students will be able to access ARC’s print material directly from the Partynite Metaverse platform, further enhancing their learning experience.

To regulate access and content for minors, PartyNite will collaborate with schools to enable students to use their school IDs. For others, KYC measures will be implemented to verify user identities.

The project is set to go live in phases, with the first phase scheduled for release in October.