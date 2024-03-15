Patancheru police arrest BRS leader Gudem Madusudhan Reddy in Mining Case

On the charge of mining more than he was permitted at the Lakdaram mining site, the police have framed various cases against him.

15 March 2024

Sangareddy: In what could be called a police overaction, the Patancheru police have sent nearly 100 police personnel at 3 am on Friday to arrest Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Gudem Madusudhan Reddy, the younger brother of BRS Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

On the charge of mining more than he was permitted at the Lakdaram mining site, the police have framed various cases against him. He was taken into custody in the early hours at his residence in Shanthinagar in Patancheru town and shifted to police station where he was questioned for more than five hours.

After coming to know about the arrest of Madhusudhan Reddy, a huge number of BRS activists have gathered at the station. The slogan shouting BRS cadre tried to obstruct the vehicle in which Reddy was being shifted to a court.

The court later remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, following which he was shifted to the Sangareddy jail His brother, MLA Mahipal Reddy has exuded confidence that he would come clean in the case since they had done nothing wrong in the mining activity.

Accusing the ruling Congress government of harassing the Opposition party leaders, the MLA said that the people of Patancheru would have defeated him in the elections had he or any of his family members done any wrong. However, he has said that the Patancheru voters had elected three times as an MLA in a row. Reddy turned emotional while speaking about his brother’s arrest.