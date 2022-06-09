Pattas to be given to lands tilled before 2005: DFO Shivan Dogra

9 June 22

DFO Shivani addresses pressmen at Thallapet village in Dandepalli mandal on Thursday.

Mancherial: District Forest Officer Shivan Dogra said that documents of ownership or Pattas would be given to the eligible as per Forest Rights Act 2005. She along with Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer Ankith addressed pressmen at Thallapet village in Dandepalli mandal on Thursday.

Shivan clarified that the documents would be provided to the forest lands which were tilled before 2005. She declared that the dwellers of Koya Poshamguda would not be eligible to get the documents as per the Act as they were not tilling the lands before 2005. She stated that the land was notified in the buffer zone of Kawal Tiger Reserve created in 2012.

The IFS officer further said that the dwellers cut trees located in eight hectares even after creating awareness among them over the need to protect the wild. She said that the residents were prone to be attacked by wild animals if they continued to do so. She added the tribals were not paying heed to the advice of the foresters that they would not the documents.

The DFO, however, said that 52 families identified in the village would be given three acres of land each somewhere, but they were not withdrawing their protests. She warned that cases would be booked against those who violate the norms. Jannaram FDO Madhav Rao, Thallapet Range Officer Rathnkar Rao and Tahsildar Hanumanth Rao were present.

Earlier, ITDA PO Ankith interacted with the agitating tribal families of Koya Poshamguda and found out their concerns.