Pawan Kalyan calls for protection of `Erramatti Dibbalu’ in Vizag

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:04 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: `Power Star’ and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said that he would take up issue conservation of the Erra Matti Dibbalu or red sand hills, on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city, with the union Ministry of Environment.

The film actor, who visited the notified National Geo-heritage Monument close to the Bay of Bengal, noted it was a unique treasure and `we don’t have the proper understanding for protecting it’. The mounds, which once extended on a sprawling 1200 acres had now reduced to a mere 292 acres, he observed and called for protecting them.

“It is our responsibility to protect the national wealth. There is need for creating a buffer zone at the places where Erramatti Dibbalu are located. A protective fence should be erected. If the YSR Congress Party government does not respond, we will approach the National Green Tribunal. It’s time the destruction and exploitation of nature in north Andhra is stopped,” Pawan Kalyan remarked.