Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shooting wrapped up

Expectations of fans are super high on Ustaad Bhagat Singh, as the actor-director duo's last collaboration Gabbar Singh was a massive hit.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:09 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Photo shared by director Harish Shankar. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Shooting of the much-hyped Tollywood movie, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, starring power star Pawan Kalyan has been completed. Harish Shankar, who is directing the star actor for the second time has announced the completion of shooting for the film on Saturday.

Taking to X.com, once called Twitter, Harish Shankar made the announcement sharing with a photograph showing a microphone, a red baseball hat and a clapboard.

Tollywood’s latest sensation Sreeleela will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan. While Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for the film, director Dasaradh will be writing the screenplay.

The movie is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

It is said that Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be loosely based on Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil blockbuster “Theri”.