PD Act invoked against four persons in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have invoked the PD Act against four persons who were involved in a multilevel marketing fraud.

The four persons, Abhilash Thomas, Prem Kumar, Subramaniyam and Imadulla Sharif, who were associated with a private firm Indus Viva Health Sciences, and allegedly involved in multilevel marketing frauds, were arrested earlier this year by the police.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued orders here on Saturday invoking the PD Act against them. The orders were served on them at the Cherlapally Central Prison where they are lodged.

