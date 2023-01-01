Peddapalli: Women farmers celebrate New Year in agricultural fields

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Besides cutting cakes, they distributed sweets as well in Sultanabad on Sunday.

Peddapalli: It is a common practice to organize New Year celebrations in homes, hotels and other recreation centers.

For a change, women farmers in Peddapalli welcomed the New Year by cutting cakes in their agricultural fields.

Women farmers led by Banda Madhavi celebrated the occasion on the outskirts of Sultanabad.

They wished the farmers to get more profits by producing plenty of the crops in the new year.