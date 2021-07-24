People ditch bouquets, plant saplings across Karimnagar

Minister Gangula Kamalakar distributed saplings to people as part of ‘Mukkoti Vruksharchana’ at Agriculture Market Yard in Karimnagar on Saturday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that towns were modernised with the reforms being implemented in the Municipal Administration Department by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

“Rama Rao is a great leader. More than that he is a great administrator and emerged as a successful Minister,” Kamalakar said.

Kamalakar participated in KT Rama Rao’s birthday celebrations at Telangana Chowk here on Saturday. The Minister cut a 45-kg cake since Rama Rao was celebrating his 45th birthday.

He distributed saplings to people as part of ‘Mukkoti Vruksharchana’ at Agriculture Market Yard and Chinthakunta.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the birthday was being celebrated in a festive atmosphere across the State. He praised the Municipal Administration Minister for advising party leaders to plant trees instead of wasting money to purchase bouquets on the occasion of his birthday.

Minister asked officials to plant 50,000 saplings in Karimnagar as part of ‘Mukkoti Vruksharchana’ taken up by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar under Green India Challenge. All steps would be taken to protect the trees, he said.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and others participated in celebrations.

