People of Suryapet see better days

The concerted efforts in Suryapet constituency toward developmental initiatives and welfare schemes have significantly elevated the living conditions of its people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

The concerted efforts in Suryapet constituency toward developmental initiatives and welfare schemes have significantly elevated the living conditions of its people.

Suryapet: Reflecting the development works and welfare schemes taken up in the constituency, the living conditions of people in Suryapet have improved.

The main source of livelihood of the people here was agriculture, but farmers and agricultural workers faced tough times for decades before the formation of Telangana, as Suryapet was drought hit with dried up irrigation tanks and bore-wells.

The situation changed within two years after the formation of Telangana with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy taking the lead to take the issues to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Since 2014, a total of Rs.7,500 crore has been spent by the State government for development works and welfare schemes in the assembly constituency, which completely changed the face of Suryapet.

Drinking water, which was one of the major issues faced by the people of Suryapet, was solved through Mission Bhagiratha, for which Rs.297 crore was spent in the constituency. Another Rs.68 crore was spent for restoration of 213 irrigation tanks in the constituency and Rs 2.65 crore for modernization of the SRSP canal.

In addition to this, Rs 65 crore was spent for modernization project of Musi river and Rs 155.5 crore for construction of 24 check dams.

Excluding the cultivated area under irrigation tanks, the irrigated area under canals of SRSP and Musi project increased to 1.5 lakh acres in the constituency. Before 2014, the irrigated area under the canal was just 17,000 acres. Over 30,000 acres were being cultivated under restored irrigation tanks, which were being filled with Godavari water through SRSP canal. This has completely changed the lives of farmers in the constituency.

Further, a Government Medical College was set up at Suryapet with Rs 156 crore and nursing college with Rs 40 crore. Infrastructure was developed in the medical college and government general hospital with Rs 527 crore. This brought multi-speciality healthcare services to the people of the area.

About 1,850 double bed-room houses have been constructed in the constituency with Rs 88 crore and allocated to beneficiaries.

Education facilities have improved significantly after 2014, with 109 government schools being developed with Rs.21 crore in Suryapet constituency. In addition to this, a Social Welfare Residential School was set up with Rs 32 crore and a Social Welfare Residential Degree College with Rs 48 crore.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Energy Minister and Suryapet BRS candidate Jagadish Reddy said a peaceful atmosphere was crucial for achieving the development of any area. Before 2014, Suryapet was known for rowdyism with mamool collections giving trouble to shop owners and others.

This menace was done away with, he said. adding that though Congress leaders tried to create hurdles for road widening in Suryapet town, he succeeded in completing the task overcoming all odds.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a Praja Ashirvadha Sabha at Suryapet on Tuesday.

-P Srinivas