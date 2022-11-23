People should support those who do them good, says Jagan

Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed that a clear message should be sent in public that politics means accountability and people would support only those who do them good.

Addressing a public meeting at Narasannapeta in the district after giving away land right documents to the farmers on Wednesday, he said that unlike Chandrababu Naidu he did not depend on the evil four. “I believe in God and you people. The yardstick should be whether good is done to you or not. If good is done, you stand by this son of yours,” he said.

Jagan disclosed that the land survey was taken up in the state using advanced technology in over 17,000 revenue villages. The mega programme was started two years ago and in the first phase, the land records pertaining to 2,000 revenue villages were set right. “We have handed over land rights documents to 7,92,238 farmers. The second phase in February will see 4,000 villages surveyed and by May 2023, the land rights documents will be handed over in 6,000 villages while by August 2023, the survey in 9,000 more villages will be completed,” he revealed.

He said that 1,358 mandal mobile magistrates were appointed at the rate of two for each mandal. As many as 2,797 VROs, 7,033 panchayat secretaries, and 3,664 ward planning secretaries were engaged for the resurvey programme and so far 47,276 sq. km. of land was surveyed in 6,819 villages with the help of drones, he said.

Noting that the civil cases were mostly of land disputes and farmers ended up the losers, the Chief Minister said the comprehensive survey was taken up to change the situation. In a first of its kind, 13,849 surveyors were appointed for the programme which would cost Rs.1,000 crore and the land rights documents would be handed over to the farmers after the survey, he said.

Jagan, who did not miss the opportunity to take on his detractors, said: “If one starts a party on his own, he will be called MGR, NTR or Jagan. And if one snatches away the party from his father-in-law, he is called Chandrababu who makes tall promises during elections and cheats the people. And what should we call the evil foursome that is supporting such Chandrababu? We should not give power to cheats like Chandrababu,” he stated.