Permission accorded for construction of bridge in Asifabad

The forest department accorded an in-principle permission to construct a high-level bridge across a stream between Kethini and Dimda villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

The forest department accorded an in-principle permission to construct a high-level bridge across a stream between Kethini and Dimda villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The forest department accorded an in-principle permission to construct a high-level bridge across a stream between Kethini and Dimda villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal.

An order to this effect was issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest RM Dobriyal on Tuesday.

As per the order, the forest department approved permission by diverting 0.416 hectares of forest land for the construction of the bridge under Prime Minister Grameena Sadak Yojana. The department considered nod given by the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for creation of the facility during its meeting held on July 17. The validity of approval was 5 years.

Dwellers of Dimda have been demanding the government to construct a bridge across the stream for quite a long time. They remain disconnected from the mainstream whenever the stream swells. They use country boats to reach the external world. A 24-year old student Doke Ramakrishna of the isolated village was washed away in swirling waters while crossing the swelled stream in 2015.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for granting permission to the bridge. He said that the woes of people belonging to Dimda would come to an end with the advent of the bridge soon. He stated that steps would be taken to create the facility at the earliest.