Pet Dog License is important, now more than ever

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Founder of Citizens for Animals, Prudhvi says that while incidents of dog bites have been reported before, they are being given more attention now.

Hyderabad: In the last month alone, videos of at least three incidents of pet dogs biting people in the elevators came to light. This has alarmed several housing societies across the country.

Rules regarding owning pet dogs are being stressed upon, now more than ever. Founder of Citizens for Animals, Prudhvi says that while incidents of dog bites have been reported before, they are being given more attention now.

“Most dogs do not bite without triggering unless they are rabid. In case of a dog bite, the owner usually takes care of the medical costs of the person who was bitten. That said, housing societies and people, in general, should be more supportive of pet parents,” he adds.

While Article 51(g) of the constitution allows people to own dogs legally, pet dogs must be registered with the local municipality and owners take responsibility for timely vaccinations.

For pet owners in Hyderabad, one will have to obtain a Pet Dog License issued by the GHMC. Earlier, the licenses were given out only at the local zonal offices. However, it can now be obtained through a government website – https://pet.ghmc.gov.in/pl/mobile_validate

After registering on the website through your mobile number, documents like the recent dog vaccination certificate, NOC from at least two neighbors, and residence proof (Electricity Bill / Water Bill / Aadhaar / Driving Licence) must be submitted. One may also submit the dog’s RFID or microchip number.

Upon online payment of Rs. 50 and successfully applying, it will be forwarded to the veterinary assistant director’s office. After due verification, the license will be provided.

Another way of acquiring the license is by submitting an application to the veterinary assistant directors in person. “The licenses are mandatory and the local authorities are also swift in issuing them provided you have all the necessary documents,” says Prudhvi.

The licenses also hold the owners accountable and help officials to track the owner in case the dog is abandoned in the future.