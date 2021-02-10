Petrol price crosses Rs 91 in Hyderabad

The oil marketing companies in the city have increased the petrol prices by 31 paise and diesel by 27 paise per litre.

Hyderabad: Fuel prices in the city continue to soar with a litre of petrol on Wednesday costing Rs 91.09 and diesel Rs 83.76 per litre. The oil marketing companies in the city have increased the petrol prices by 31 paise and diesel by 27 paise per litre. Accordingly, cost of a litre of petrol rose to Rs 91.09 while diesel prices increased from Rs 83.46 per litre to Rs 83.77 per litre.

In the last 10 days, petrol price went up by over Rs one per litre i.e., from Rs 89.77 per litre on February 1 to 91.09 per litre on February 10, while diesel prices rose from Rs 83.46 per litre to Rs.84.79 per litre. Petroleum dealers in Hyderabad have urged the government to reduce excise duties to cut down fuel prices in the coming days. There has uptick in global crude prices, and it has pushed diesel rates in Hyderabad higher, local dealers said.

As per the dynamic pricing system, retail prices of fuel depends on the global crude prices wherein oil marketing companies review domestic rates of petrol and diesel daily and implement changes with effect from 6 am.

