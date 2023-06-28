Phaco machine to help cataract operations: Karimnagar Collector

Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan instructed the doctors to conduct cataract surgeries to patients, who were referred for operations in the Kanti Velugu programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Collector RV Karnan interacting with doctors after inaugurating phaco machine in Karimnagar district headquarters hospital on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said the modern Phaco machine newly installed in the district headquarters hospital would help in cataract operations. The State government had provided the machine to provide quality treatment to people suffering from eye ailments.

Speaking after inaugurating the Phaco machine on Wednesday, Karnan said that as part of the State government’s effort to provide quality treatment to people by establishing high-end equipment in government hospitals, the machine worth Rs.30 lakh was allocated to the district hospital.

He instructed the doctors to conduct cataract surgeries to patients, who were referred for operations in the Kanti Velugu programme.

DMHO Lalitha Devi, hospital superintendent Krishna Prasad, medical college principal Laxminarayana and others were present.