Physical tests for constable/SI posts conclude in Khammam, 12,567 qualified for final exam

The 22-day long PET and physical measurement tests were conducted under surveillance of CCTV cameras using RFID jackets with digital chips attached to the candidates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

CP Vishnu S Warrier explains to Collector VP Gautham about physical tests conducted for the selection of SI/constable candidates in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The physical fitness tests for the selection of stipendiary cadet trainee police Sub-Inspector and constable candidates in the Police Department concluded on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier informed.

The 22-day long physical efficiency tests (PET) and physical measurement tests (PMT) were conducted under surveillance of CCTV cameras using RFID jackets with digital chips attached to the candidates, he said.

Out of a total of 24, 726 candidates, 21, 809 candidates appeared for the PET and PMT examination and of them 12, 567 candidates qualified for final examination, Warrier said. He along with district Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and trainee Collector Radhika Gupta visited the police parade grounds where the tests were conducted.

Warrier presented certificates of appreciation to police personnel, ministerial staff, PET, medical staff, technical staff of Magnetic Infotech Private Limited and IT core staff for completing the selection process with dedication and in a smooth manner.