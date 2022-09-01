PJTSAU to celebrate 8th Foundation Day on September 3

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:17 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

The Foundation Day will be held at the main campus and its colleges, research stations, KVKs, DAATTC, Polytechnics.

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad is celebrating its 8th Foundation Day on September 3 at the university auditorium in the main campus and its colleges, research stations, KVKs, DAATTC, Polytechnics and other centres.

Prof.B.S.Murthy, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), Kandi, Sangareddy will be the chief guest and he will be delivering the address on “Innovating in Education for India to be a Global Leader”. M.Raghunandan Rao, Agriculture Production Commissioner & Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Cooperation Department, & Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU will be presiding over the programme.

On this occasion, awards would be presented to the teaching and non-teaching staff, students and farmers in recognition to their good performance. The programme will stream live on https://youtu.be/UguYm883bpo