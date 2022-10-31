‘Planning, focused effort must for studying abroad’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Faizul Hassan, assistant vice-president Y-Axis addressing students at CBIT in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Y-Axis as part of a series of seminars on the theme of studying abroad, in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana, organised ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ session at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Hyderabad, on Monday.

Speaking to a packed house of aspiring students, Faizul Hassan, Assistant vice president, Y-Axis coaching, highlighted the importance of taking sound career decisions, especially for students who are aspiring to immigrate to a foreign land. He emphasised that getting higher education abroad is a life-changing decision, and it has to be well-thought and a good career investment.

He advised students to start with early preparation and give enough thrust on planning and researching their options well. He showcased five common mistakes that students make in their study abroad plans and advised them to avoid these mistakes in order to be successful with their overseas admissions and visa application. He touched upon how Y-Axis and its team of experts can make the entire study abroad process a seamless and unparalleled experience.

Speaking on the occasion, CDC, Director Dr NLN Reddy said such sessions were very much useful for students and informative. He urged students to plan for studies abroad well in the 3rd year. He thanked Telangana Publications and Y-Axis for arranging such a useful seminar. Professors Dr Obula Reddy, Ch Harish and Dr GNR Prasad coordinated the seminar.