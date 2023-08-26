PM Modi exposes himself at BRICS on Chinese occupation claims

Prime Minister Modi held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on the issue of withdrawal of front-line troops from Depsang Plains and Demchok in eastern Ladakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s claims on the issue of occupation of large areas in Ladakh by the Chinese army have been exposed by himself at the 15th BRICS summit at Johannesburg in South Africa.

The Prime Minister held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on the issue of withdrawal of front-line troops from Depsang Plains and Demchok in eastern Ladakh.

In 2020, when the news of the Chinese army occupying a huge chunk of land in Ladakh region came to light, the Prime Minister had claimed there was no occupation by the Chinese.

“Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). No one can take even an inch of the land,” he had said.

Now after three years, the Prime Minister by raising the issue of withdrawal of front-line troops from Depsang Plains and Demchok with Xi Jinping in South Africa, has himself revealed that he was lying about the Chinese incursion.

Ladakh, including Pangong, was the site of the worst confrontation in decades between the two countries in 2020, when the Chinese army killed 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. Though protracted negotiations led to the mutual withdrawal of troops by both the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA from some of the face-off points along the LAC, like Galwan Valley, the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra Post and Hot Springs, the stand-off could not be resolved completely so far.

This was the second time Modi and Xi had a conversation on the bilateral relations between New Delhi and Beijing after the aggressive moves by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Following Modi inadvertently revealing that he had lied, former union Minister Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Modi apologize to the nation for telling lies.

“Modi must apologise to the nation for telling lies when he told the nation “koi aaya nahi..” . Now he admits in South Africa that Depsang and other Indian areas such as Demchok, undisputed Indian territory, have been occupied by China and pleads for ‘Buffer Zones’!!!!” Swamy tweeted.