PM Modi to address Madigas Maha Sabha

According to party sources, to garner the votes of Madigas in the upcoming assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi is likely to announce the long pending demand of sub-categorisation of scheduled castes at the public meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a “Madigas and Sub-Castes Maha Sabha” being organised by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) at Secunderabad Parade Grounds on Saturday.

Madigas has been demanding the sub-categorisation of SCs for nearly three decades.