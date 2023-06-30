PM must apologise over broken promises to Telangana: KTR

With Prime Minister Modi scheduled to visit Kazipet on July 8 to inaugurate the wagon workshop for periodic overhauling, Rao urged the people to seize the opportunity and question the PM about his unfulfilled commitments.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

File Photo

Mahabubabad: The BJP government at the Centre came under fire from BRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who criticized the Centre for failing to fulfil its promises to Telangana. Rama Rao demanded an immediate apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Telangana for the Centre’s failure to fulfil promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

With Prime Minister Modi scheduled to visit Kazipet on July 8 to inaugurate the wagon workshop for periodic overhauling, Rao urged the people to seize the opportunity and question the PM about his unfulfilled commitments. Addressing a massive public gathering here on Friday, where land titles were distributed to podu land farmers, the Minister highlighted the Centre’s pledge to establish a tribal university in Telangana. This promise was made in the Parliament and was also mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

“The State government has already allocated 360 acres of land in Mulugu district for the tribal university. However, the university has not been established as promised. Moreover, it has been nine years since the Centre pledged to set up a steel factory in Bayyaram with the Steel Authority of India (SAIL). While a coach factory was promised for Kazipet, the people are being deceived as the Centre plans to establish a wagon periodic overhauling unit instead. This is simply unfair,” Rama Rao said.

Demanding that Modi apologise to the people of Telangana for breaking his promise and to provide answers during his visit to Warangal, the Minister also criticized the alleged establishment of a coach factory in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore, questioning the disparity in treatment towards Telangana and Gujarat.

“Applying different standards for different regions is unjust. The Prime Minister should not represent only Gujarat; he should serve the entire nation,” he said.

The Minister also cautioned the public against falling for false promises made by Congress leaders, who he said were trying to deceive the people before the general elections. He urged the people not to be swayed by empty commitments aimed solely at gaining power, especially from a party that was in power for 50 years and betrayed the public’s trust.

“Our Chief Minister, who has consistently supported the welfare of the underprivileged, deserves to be reelected with a significant majority,” he said.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs and others were present.