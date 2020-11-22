PMS Bowenpally: Affirming faith in communal harmony

The importance of Quami Ekta week in today’s India is very high to keep the communal and secular fabric of the country knit.

Students of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally presented a special assembly on the occasion of Qaumi Ekta Divas or National Integration Day on November 19. Quami Ekta Divas is celebrated every year to foster and reinforce the spirit of Communal Harmony, National Integration and pride in vibrant, composite culture and nationhood.

India is a unique country with a lot of diversity and it is of utmost importance to promote love, unity, peace and brotherhood among the people so that the country stands together, the school said. It becomes very important for school children and college students to learn and celebrate these activities on Quami Ekta week and inculcate the values so that they grow up to be better citizens.

The importance of Quami Ekta week in today’s India is very high to keep the communal and secular fabric of the country knit. Students on this occasion reiterated the importance of communal harmony in society.

