Poco stands 3rd in online smartphone player in Indian market

By | Published: 5:18 pm

New Delhi: Democratising technology for all technology enthusiasts across price points, Poco on Monday announced that it has emerged as the third-largest online smartphone player in the Indian market.

As per Counterpoint India Smartphone Monthly Model Tracker 2020 November, two out of the top three devices sold online were POCO devices, with Poco M2 and Poco C3 recording maximum demand.

“Within the first 10 months of becoming independent, we are the third-largest online smartphone player in the market and even sold over 1 million units within the first week of the Big Billion Day sale on Flipkart. 2020 has been an exciting year for us at Poco India and we are looking forward to creating newer milestones in 2021,” Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India said in a statement.

As part of the celebration and extending its gratitude, Poco India is discounting its best-sellers for a limited time. Consumers will be able to purchase Poco C3 3+32GB variant at Rs 6,999 and 4+64GB variant at Rs 7,999.

Poco X3, the gaming powerhouse, will be up for grabs starting at Rs 15,999, with a flat Rs 1,000 discount on all 3 variants.

“Poco after becoming an independent brand in the beginning of this year is gaining momentum in the Indian smartphone market. Its smartphones like Poco C3 and Poco M2 were the main drivers of this growth. Features like a large display, 5000 mAh battery and gaming processor at affordable price points made both models lucrative for consumers,” Shilpi Jain, Research Analyst, Counterpoint added.