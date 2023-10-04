Polaris partners with IT Corridor Hostels Association

The agreement aims to install smart prepaid meters, thereby curbing energy losses and enhancing revenue collection efficiency for PG/Hostel operators.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Polaris Smart Metering formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IT Corridor Hostels Association for the deployment of prepaid smart meters, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The agreement aims to install smart prepaid meters, thereby curbing energy losses and enhancing revenue collection efficiency for PG/Hostel operators. Additionally, it facilitates real-time power monitoring and alerts for tenants, enabling them to adopt energy-efficient practices and reduce their power expenses.

“These meters provide customers with real-time balance information, along with an estimate of how long the available power will last based on the usage of specific appliances like fans and lights. This level of control empowers consumers to use electricity judiciously, ultimately contributing to improved power efficiency,” said Yashraj Khaitan, CEO of Polaris Smart Metering Pvt Ltd.

IT Corridor Hostels Association President Pasam Amarnath Reddy, General Secretary Tata Karunakar, and others attended the MoU signing event.

